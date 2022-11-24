Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $41.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after buying an additional 1,394,376 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after buying an additional 929,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after buying an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.