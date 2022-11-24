Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZS. Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.

ZS stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $373.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

