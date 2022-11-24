Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

