Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$13.55 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.90. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record-Breaking Q3/Robust Outlook for Q4” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

AI opened at C$11.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.65. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$488.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a current ratio of 102.56, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

