Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.08 on Monday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,875,352 shares of company stock worth $35,464,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.