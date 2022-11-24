Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $5.00

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

