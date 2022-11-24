Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.13.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.09. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.