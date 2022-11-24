Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) PT Raised to 180.00 at Barclays

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WILYY. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.75.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

