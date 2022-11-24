Barclays Increases Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 435.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

About Topdanmark A/S

Featured Stories

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

