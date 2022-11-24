Barclays Increases Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 435.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.06.
About Topdanmark A/S
