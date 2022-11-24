Stifel Nicolaus Cuts va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Price Target to €23.00

va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
va-Q-tec Stock Up 4.0 %
VAQTF stock opened at 10.59 on Monday. va-Q-tec has a twelve month low of 10.16 and a twelve month high of 12.75.
About va-Q-tec
