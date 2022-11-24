Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telenet Group from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.50 ($20.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Telenet Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.