Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

