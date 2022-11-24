Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 198

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 182.88.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 12.14 and a twelve month high of SEK 21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 14.21 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 13.94.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The business had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

