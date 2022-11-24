Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Raised to GBX 790

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 788 ($9.32) to GBX 790 ($9.34) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 710 ($8.40) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $731.67.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PNXGF opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

