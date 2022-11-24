St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,549

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,673 ($19.78) to GBX 1,549 ($18.32) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.30) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.74) to GBX 1,365 ($16.14) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,474.14.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

