HSBC Downgrades Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Hold

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

