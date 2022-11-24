Panmure Gordon Lowers NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($73.31) to GBX 5,700 ($67.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($76.27) to GBX 5,200 ($61.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($95.78) to GBX 7,000 ($82.77) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($70.95) to GBX 5,600 ($66.22) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,541.14.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $67.80 on Monday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

