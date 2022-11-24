Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Outperform

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.57) to GBX 1,664 ($19.68) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.00.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

