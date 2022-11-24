Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OEZVY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($127.55) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verbund from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Verbund has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

