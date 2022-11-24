Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target Increased to €29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDCVF. HSBC lowered Vicat from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Vicat from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vicat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

Vicat Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $20.65 on Monday. Vicat has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

