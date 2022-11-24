Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.82.
Spire Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.39 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
