Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Spire Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.39 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spire Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

