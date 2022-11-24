Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB dropped their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.58.

Boralex stock opened at C$37.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$51.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 66.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

