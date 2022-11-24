CSFB Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$152.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.34.

BMO opened at C$132.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

