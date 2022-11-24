Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.58.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$37.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.75. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

