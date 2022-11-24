TD Securities Analysts Give goeasy (TSE:GSY) a C$200.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$191.29.

TSE GSY opened at C$120.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$188.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

