goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.29.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$120.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$188.75.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

