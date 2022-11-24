FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Issued By B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

NOVA stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

