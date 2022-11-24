CIBC Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.15.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.58. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

