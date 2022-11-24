Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

