Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($70.41) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

NEMTF stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

