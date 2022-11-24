Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nanosonics Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNCSF opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Nanosonics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.57.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

