Credit Suisse Group Trims Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price to $3.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.84.
Home Point Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.71 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $236.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
