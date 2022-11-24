Credit Suisse Group Raises Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target to €15.30

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €10.90 ($11.12) to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 0.7 %

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.