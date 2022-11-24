Barclays Raises Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target to €35.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGDDY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $13.82 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

