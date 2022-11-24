Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $2.92 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

