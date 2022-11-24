Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Raised to CHF 56

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from CHF 52 to CHF 56 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Temenos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.55.

Temenos Stock Performance

TMSNY opened at $61.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Temenos has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

