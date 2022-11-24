Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Raised to €9.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.52.

GRFS stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

