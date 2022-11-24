Societe Generale Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,380

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

