Societe Generale Cuts Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target to €360.00

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €375.00 ($382.65) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLPFY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Teleperformance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($438.78) to €410.00 ($418.37) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.00.

Teleperformance Stock Down 1.8 %

Teleperformance stock opened at $108.89 on Monday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

