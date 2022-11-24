Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$13.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.03.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

