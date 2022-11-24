SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

