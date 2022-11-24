Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Target Price at $23.44

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Klépierre Stock Down 1.6 %

KLPEF opened at $22.69 on Monday. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

