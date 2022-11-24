Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $25.11

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 91.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 76.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.39 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

