Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $22.00

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Expensify stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

