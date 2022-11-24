Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 8.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 7.82.

Several brokerages have commented on OTLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Oatly Group Stock Down 4.2 %

OTLY opened at 1.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.35 and a 200 day moving average of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.58 and a 12 month high of 10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after buying an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oatly Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oatly Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

