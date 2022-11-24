Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 8.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 7.82.
Several brokerages have commented on OTLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Oatly Group Stock Down 4.2 %
OTLY opened at 1.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.35 and a 200 day moving average of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.58 and a 12 month high of 10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.