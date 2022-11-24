Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $29.25

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REYN opened at $31.49 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.