Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $3.80

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDE opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.52. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

