Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $18.13

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika Trading Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,989,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. Playtika has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

