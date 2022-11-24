Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LICY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE LICY opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.01. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

