Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $418.38

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $453.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.